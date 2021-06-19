A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
EducationTHE LEFT UNHINGED
Virginia Democrats say parents who want schools to reopen might be KKK members

Make bizarre leap of logic after questionable flyer emerges

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published June 19, 2021 at 1:32pm
(DAILY WIRE) – Shortly after Fairfax County, Virginia, attracted national criticism for bending to teachers union pressure to keep schools closed and for a school board member’s anti-Semitic rhetoric, Democrat and union operatives say they found a flyer from the KKK that helps with both issues.

Democrats said that since the flyer purportedly showed that the KKK does not like school board members, and parents angry that schools remained closed for nearly an entire year also do not like school board members, the parents might be KKK sympathizers.

Democrat officials posted photos of two crumpled-up pieces of paper that said “Fairfax County, VA- school board members- Jew-inspired, communist, queer-loving sex fiends- violating the words of the Holy Bible (KJV)- Yahweh is Watching! Loyal White Knights… Pray for White Americans,” it says. It is unclear why an anti-Semite would use Yahweh, the Jewish word for God.

Read the full story ›

