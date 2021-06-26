A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
EducationGENDER BENDERS
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Virginia library invites preschoolers, babies, toddlers for 'Drag Storybook Hour'

Event will 'celebrate pride month'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published June 26, 2021 at 12:58pm
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

(DAILY WIRE) – A library in Fairfax, Virginia, is targeting “school age children,” “preschoolers,” and “babies and toddlers” as the audience for their “Drag StoryBook Hour” scheduled for Saturday, June 26, as part of celebrating “Pride Month.”

The library wrote: “Celebrate Pride Month by attending Drag StoryBook Hour cosponsored by Fairfax County Public Library and the McLean Community Center. Registration required. All Ages.”

After listing the date, time and location, the announcement continued by stating, “Audience: school age children, preschoolers, babies and toddlers.”

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Viral school board speech: 'It is my constitutional right to critique your fascism'
Virginia library invites preschoolers, babies, toddlers for 'Drag Storybook Hour'
Rumor: Indiana Jones 5 halts production, Harrison Ford injury worse then realized
Dive team finds lost iPhone with alarm still sounding in Idaho river
UK neighbors cut tree in half over bird poop dispute
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×