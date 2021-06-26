Virginia library invites preschoolers, babies, toddlers for 'Drag Storybook Hour'

(DAILY WIRE) – A library in Fairfax, Virginia, is targeting “school age children,” “preschoolers,” and “babies and toddlers” as the audience for their “Drag StoryBook Hour” scheduled for Saturday, June 26, as part of celebrating “Pride Month.”

The library wrote: “Celebrate Pride Month by attending Drag StoryBook Hour cosponsored by Fairfax County Public Library and the McLean Community Center. Registration required. All Ages.”

After listing the date, time and location, the announcement continued by stating, “Audience: school age children, preschoolers, babies and toddlers.”

