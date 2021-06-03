A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
EducationBRAVE NEW SCHOOLS
Virginia parents speaking out against critical race theory face retaliation

Fight over critical race theory pits neighbor against neighbor in affluent DC area school district

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published June 3, 2021 at 1:22pm
(FOX NEWS) – In Loudoun County, Virginia, standing up against critical race theory has consequences.

"I had my own family criticize me openly, and asked me you know, what's wrong with me? You know, why didn't I understand?" says Jessica Mendez, mother of two kids attending Loudoun County Public Schools.

CRT is not taught in LCPS, interim Superintendent Scott Ziegler said, but the battle over the county's equity initiative has created a bitter divide among parents in the affluent Washington, D.C., suburb. A Facebook group called "Anti-Racist Parents of Loudoun County" is accused of targeting parents who are "anti-CRT."

Read the full story ›

WND News Services
