Virginia parents speaking out against critical race theory face retaliation

(FOX NEWS) – In Loudoun County, Virginia, standing up against critical race theory has consequences.

"I had my own family criticize me openly, and asked me you know, what's wrong with me? You know, why didn't I understand?" says Jessica Mendez, mother of two kids attending Loudoun County Public Schools.

CRT is not taught in LCPS, interim Superintendent Scott Ziegler said, but the battle over the county's equity initiative has created a bitter divide among parents in the affluent Washington, D.C., suburb. A Facebook group called "Anti-Racist Parents of Loudoun County" is accused of targeting parents who are "anti-CRT."

