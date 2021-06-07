Was virus a purposeful attack by China on the U.S.?

I don't mean to say, "I told you so." But … I told you so. Check the records. Check the archives of my national radio show, "Wayne Allyn Root: Raw & Unfiltered," on USA Radio Network. Check my hundreds of newspaper columns and online commentaries. I said from day one, in early March 2020, as we knew a deadly pandemic was headed our way, that this China flu (aka COVID-19) was man-made in a Chinese biowarfare lab in Wuhan. I also said it seemed likely Dr. Anthony Fauci had used American taxpayer money to fund the creation of COVID-19. And I predicted we were experiencing a massive cover-up by China, the Chinese Communist Party, the World Health Organization, Fauci and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, simply because they'd all be on the hook for $10 trillion in damages.

Suddenly, people are admitting this deadly virus was probably made in a Chinese biowarfare lab.

Since my gut has been right on the money for 15 months now, while everyone else has been blind, deaf and dumb, what else am I right about? Could my second prediction be right on the money, too?

I've said all along this was no mistake, no coincidence, no bad fortune. This was an attack on the United States by China.

In my opinion, there are only two possibilities for why and how this pandemic happened. Either way, China is guilty of the worst acts of mass murder since Hitler, Stalin and China's Mao Zedong.

First, behind door No. 1: It's possible the virus escaped a Wuhan research lab. If true, there's no way that was an accident. China clearly developed it as a bioweapon of mass destruction. Even if it got out by accident, China is responsible for the deaths of millions.

It's possible once the virus was out and Chinese officials knew, they made the deadly decision to let thousands of infected Chinese fly to America and other Western countries to spread the virus worldwide. They clearly believed in former Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel's famous saying: "Never allow a good crisis to go to waste."

Behind door No. 2 is even more evil: Did China purposely send this bioweapon of mass destruction to America to end the trade war and, as a bonus, destroy us, our economy and then-President Trump?

My gut says this was a purposeful attack on America. Look at the timing. Look at what China achieved.

This pandemic just happened to wipe out Trump's economy – the greatest economy in modern history. Overnight, America went from prosperity to what amounted to a Great Depression. The stock market collapsed. Millions of small businesses were closed. Millions of Americans lost their jobs and a large portion of their life savings. We added trillions in debt to prop up the economy with stimulus, bailouts and welfare.

Many of the structural problems from the pandemic remain. Supply chains are destroyed. Hyperinflation is here. The price of gas, food, homes and ammo is through the roof. The middle class is decimated. America's famous work ethic has been destroyed. We have a massive worker shortage.

Under Trump, we had reestablished our economic dominance in the world. Now it's all reversed. Guess who's back in the driver's seat.

The China flu pandemic changed everything. It allowed Democrats to cheat and steal a presidential election. Suddenly, Biden was president, a man I believe is owned lock, stock and barrel by the Chinese Communist Party. During his first week as president, Biden showed his cards by signing a memorandum condemning the use of phrases like "Wuhan virus." Really?

Suddenly, the trade war was over and forgotten. The borders are wide open, and China is making hundreds of billions on human trafficking, sex trafficking, and manufacturing fentanyl and opioids to smuggle across. The U.S. military's No. 1 objective is protecting gay and transgender rights. Black Lives Matter flags are flying at U.S. embassies.

This is China's greatest dream.

The debate is over. Of course China developed COVID-19 in a biowarfare lab to be a weapon of mass destruction. The question to investigate now is: Did China send it our way purposefully? Either way, I believe China is guilty of the worst acts of mass murder since Hitler, Stalin and Mao.

