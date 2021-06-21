Whites told they must pay $50 'reparations' to attend city park event

A radio talk-show host has revealed that organizers of a black "pride" event at a public park in Seattle are insisting that white people pay a "reparations" fee of up to $50 in order to enter in a race-based manipulation that has the endorsement of mayoral candidate Lorena Gonzalez.

Jason Rantz at his MyNorthwest site explains that those organizing what they are calling the "Taking b[l]ack pride" events have stated that, for their event, "All are free to attend HOWEVER this is a BLACK AND BROWN QUEER TRANS CENTERED, PRIORITIZED, VALUED, EVENT. White allies and accomplices are welcome to attend but will be charged a $10 to $50 reparations fee that will be used to keep this event free of cost for BLACK AND BROWN Trans and Queer Community."

Rantz pointed out that Seattle Municipal Code (18.12,280) requires, "It is unlawful for any person occupying or using any park or recreation facilities for any event, activity or exhibition open to the public, whether or not under a permit and whether or not an admission or entrance fee is charged, to deny to any other person the full use and enjoyment of such park and recreation facility because of race…"

Rantz reported that Charlette LeFevre and Philip Lipson, who are supporting their Capitol Hill Pride, complained of the "reverse discrimination" to the Seattle Human Rights Commission, an activist group that advises the city on human rights issues, but the organization rejected their concerns.

TRENDING: Arizona audit reviewing thousands of ballots where machines 'did not detect a single vote for president'

In its response, the commission said, "Black trans and queer peoples are among the most marginalized and persecuted peoples within the LGBTQIA2S+ community. They often face shame not only from the cis-heteronormative community, but within the queer community at large as well. In making the event free for the Black Queer community, the organizers of this event are extending a courtesy so rarely extended; by providing a free and safe space to express joy, share story, and be in community."

Gonzalez was so offended by the questions about the race-based discrimination and she canceled her appearance at Capitol Hill Pride, the report said.

Those who announced the racist actions defended their plans, with, "Our allies, supporters, and accomplices, pay our sliding scale donation 'reparations' because they are able to understand that as folks with privilege, equity can start with making sure that people who possess various levels of marginalization are able to have spaces that center their needs, safety, identities, and contributions to LGBTQI culture."

Apparently being offered, the report said, are performances, commentators, healing spaces, prizes and a vaccination clinic.

Is it racist to make white people pay such 'reparations'? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 97% (38 Votes) 3% (1 Votes)

Seattle parks managers did not respond to Rantz' request for comment.

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!