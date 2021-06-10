Wife of Mexican drug lord El Chapo admits to drug trafficking

Only months ago, Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman, Mexico's most notorious drug lord, was convicted of running an industrial-scale smuggling operation after a trial highlighted by claims of grisly killings, political payoffs and jewel-encrusted guns.

He's serving decades in prison.

Now, his wife, Emma Coronel Aispuro, 31, a dual U.S.-Mexican citizen, has pleaded guilty to drug trafficking, money laundering and a violation of the Foreign Narcotics Kingpin Designation Act.

She admitted to conspiring to distribute five kilograms or more of cocaine, one kilogram or more of heroin, 500 grams or more of methamphetamine, and 1,000 kilograms or more of marijuana in the U.S., Mexico and elsewhere, "knowing, intending, and having a reasonable cause to believe that such substances would be unlawfully imported into the U.S.," the Justice Department said.

She also confirmed "conspiring with others to launder narcotics proceeds" and violating the criminal penalties of the Kingpin Act by engaging in transactions and dealings in property of her husband.

She is to be sentenced Sept. 15.

The announcement was made by acting Assistant Attorney General Nicholas L. McQuaid of the Justice Department's Criminal Division and Assistant Director in Charge Steven D'Antuono of the FBI's Washington Field Office.

