Will libs' anti-cops agenda survive violent crime wave?

New Republic just ran a bizarre feature article.

Written by John Pfaff, a professor of law at Fordham University, it asked the following question as the headline trumpeting a provocative subject:

"Can Criminal Justice Reform Survive a Wave of Violent Crime?"

Instead of a 2,800-word piece, a simple "no" might have sufficed. Only a liberal would ask such a question.

Defunding the police, releasing hardened criminals without bail, banning guns, allowing illegal aliens to enter the country without question, letting gangs ravage cities and not even prosecuting most crimes would naturally lead thinking people to expect malevolent behavior to increase.

Not so liberals.

Not so professors of law at Fordham.

Not so Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

But this is worse than getting it completely wrong, as the subhead makes clear:

"An uptick in homicides across the country is getting blamed on reforms. That argument gets the data all wrong."

No need to read any further; the author blames the police and buries the lead.

"Last year was a disturbingly violent one for New York City, which suffered nearly 150 more homicides and around 750 more shootings than in 2019. The killings have been heartbreaking: a man on a handball court struck by a stray bullet, a 1-year-old shot at a cookout. Meanwhile, the New York Police Department was quick to blame the violence on reform efforts that it has opposed for years. Patrick Lynch, the vitriolic head of the Police Benevolent Association, the union for rank-and-file police officers, called reformers 'pro-criminal advocates' who have 'hijacked our city and state.' Dermot Shea, the NYPD commissioner, complained that civilian leaders were 'literally cowards who won't stand up for what is right.' Later, he insisted that the state's recent bail reforms were driving up shootings and homicides – despite clear evidence to the contrary."

He blamed the police during the worst administration of the city, Bill de Blasio's, and the state, under Gov. Andrew Cuomo.

At least he didn't blame Donald Trump.

New York is not the same city it was when I lived there during the time of Mayor Rudy Giuliani. People are fleeing, if they can, for their lives. But liberals couldn't see it until recently.

No one is safe in NYC, and that's becoming a reality for more and more Americans. It's a reality because of poor leadership.

Crime is mainly a local issue. That's a fact – though it's not exclusively a local issue now under Joe Biden, who has spread out illegal aliens willy-nilly in hopes their presence will lower the standard of American living, increase mayhem and "surge" his Democratic voting power – quickly. This is what liberals dream of. As far as I know, it's all liberals dream of.

Joe Biden, Bill de Blasio and Andrew Cuomo live in a different America – behind walls where it's safe, in the presence of armed guards where it's even safer.

That's the difference.

It's a big difference.

Think of where people are finding refuge – where they are relocating if they can. Florida, Texas, North Carolina, Montana, Wyoming – they may seek to live in Oregon, but not Portland. They may move to Washington state, but not Seattle. They may even move to Illinois, but not Chicago. They may move to Maryland, but not to Baltimore.

Is there a pattern here?

Yes, they are fleeing liberals, fleeing their endless social experimentation.

Yet, we all find ourselves living under their tyranny. You can't escape it. You know what I mean?

That's because we are losing God's peace. We are losing the rule of law. We are losing the American Dream. We are losing our ability to govern ourselves as free men and women.

And exhibit A is blaming the police. Have you ever heard of anything more ridiculous?

