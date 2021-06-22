A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
Diversions Faith MoneyWND CRIME
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Woman allegedly steals from car at church, is surprised by charges

'Just for throwing a purse in the bushes?'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published June 22, 2021 at 3:34pm
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

(PROVO DAILY HERALD) -- Utah County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to an Eagle Mountain Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on Saturday after reports of a female taking items from vehicles.

The female, identified as 30-year-old Bayley Richanne Moore, was reportedly observed talking on the phone inside of the church, describing the layout and what doors were open.

After leaving the church, Moore allegedly was seen entering into an SUV and removing a small purse through the passenger doors. When the witness confronted Moore about the purse, she threw the purse into the bushes, according to a probable cause statement.

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







S&P 500 jumps for a 2nd day, Nasdaq hits all-time high amid bitcoin's comeback
Woman allegedly steals from car at church, is surprised by charges
Ex-gays who now embrace Jesus are 'taking back the rainbow'
9th Circuit revives legal challenge to demand for women on corporate boards
'Arrogant and incompetent' school board reverses decision to yank holiday names from calendar
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×