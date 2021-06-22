Woman allegedly steals from car at church, is surprised by charges

(PROVO DAILY HERALD) -- Utah County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to an Eagle Mountain Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on Saturday after reports of a female taking items from vehicles.

The female, identified as 30-year-old Bayley Richanne Moore, was reportedly observed talking on the phone inside of the church, describing the layout and what doors were open.

After leaving the church, Moore allegedly was seen entering into an SUV and removing a small purse through the passenger doors. When the witness confronted Moore about the purse, she threw the purse into the bushes, according to a probable cause statement.

Read the full story ›