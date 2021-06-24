A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Yay or neigh? Church blasted for using horse during service

'This, to me, just seems like it's a dog-and-pony show, like a literal pony show'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published June 23, 2021 at 10:01pm
(WKRC) -- OAKLEY, Ohio -- A life message, or animal abuse? That’s the question raised after a local church used a horse as a visual aid to convey a message to those who attended a recent service.

Crossroads Church in Oakley offered three services on Father’s Day where horse trainer Todd Pierce with Riding High Ministries communicated his message through a hands-on experience of breaking and training a wild horse.

“It was just a different way to depict the gospel for people to maybe give them another angle that will maybe hit home for them in a different way,” Erin Caproni, director of public relations at Crossroads Church, said.

Read the full story ›

