YouTube suspends congressman from uploading videos over hydroxychloroquine claims

(FOX NEWS) – Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., has been suspended from uploading videos to YouTube for seven days and had a video of a speech talking about early treatments to COVID-19 removed by the video-sharing giant.

The video removal and upload ban came after two videos of Senate Committee on Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs hearings he led on early experimental treatments to the novel coronavirus, such as hydroxychloroquine and ivermectin.

Johnson told Fox News that "YouTube's ongoing COVID censorship proves they have accumulated too much unaccountable power."

