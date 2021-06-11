A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
HealthLIFE WITH BIG BROTHER
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

YouTube suspends congressman from uploading videos over hydroxychloroquine claims

Video giant cited its 'medical misinformation' policy

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published June 11, 2021 at 3:42pm
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

(FOX NEWS) – Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., has been suspended from uploading videos to YouTube for seven days and had a video of a speech talking about early treatments to COVID-19 removed by the video-sharing giant.

The video removal and upload ban came after two videos of Senate Committee on Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs hearings he led on early experimental treatments to the novel coronavirus, such as hydroxychloroquine and ivermectin.

Johnson told Fox News that "YouTube's ongoing COVID censorship proves they have accumulated too much unaccountable power."

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







YouTube suspends congressman from uploading videos over hydroxychloroquine claims
Gun sales decrease, ammunition reappearing in stores
More Christian teachers having to defend their right to free speech
Classmate slams teen who used graduation speech to promote abortion
Church bells silenced after more than a century following single noise complaint
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×