100 more cops dispatched to Sydney to help enforce lockdown as COVID cases climb

(ZEROHEDGE) – Australia's latest 'expert-imposed' lockdown of its most-populous city - Sydney - is growing increasingly authoritarian as Australia's conservative PM Scott Morrison dispatches another 100 police officers to Sydney to enforce the lockdown measures, reviving complaints that Australia's enforcement of its COVID measures has been unnecessarily heavy-handed.

Starting at 0700 local time on Friday, more than 100 additional officers will be stationed on the streets of Sydney, where they will continue to work for the remainder of the lockdown (which was just extended by two weeks), according to local press reports.

Assistant Commissioner Tony Cooke warned that rising numbers of infections had prompted the decision to dispatch police.

