A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
Health WorldMATTERS OF HEALTH
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

100 more cops dispatched to Sydney to help enforce lockdown as COVID cases climb

Rising numbers of infections prompted decision to dispatch police

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published July 10, 2021 at 6:17pm
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

(ZEROHEDGE) – Australia's latest 'expert-imposed' lockdown of its most-populous city - Sydney - is growing increasingly authoritarian as Australia's conservative PM Scott Morrison dispatches another 100 police officers to Sydney to enforce the lockdown measures, reviving complaints that Australia's enforcement of its COVID measures has been unnecessarily heavy-handed.

Starting at 0700 local time on Friday, more than 100 additional officers will be stationed on the streets of Sydney, where they will continue to work for the remainder of the lockdown (which was just extended by two weeks), according to local press reports.

Assistant Commissioner Tony Cooke warned that rising numbers of infections had prompted the decision to dispatch police.

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







100 more cops dispatched to Sydney to help enforce lockdown as COVID cases climb
Religious groups condemn European Union resolution claiming abortion is 'human right'
High costs for underperforming military systems 'cannot continue'
Chicago schools to give condoms to 10-year-olds
Red-hot real estate market doesn't need more agents, experts say
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×