3 members of Congress sue Pelosi over mask fines

'American people need somebody to fight and they're tired of people who won't fight'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published July 27, 2021 at 4:56pm
(LOUISVILLE COURIER-JOURNAL) -- U.S. Rep. Thomas Massie said Tuesday he and fellow Republican Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene and Ralph Norman are suing House Speaker Nancy Pelosi after they were fined for refusing to wear masks on the floor of the House of Representatives.

"Nancy Pelosi did this by edict. There's no law. She changed this rule on her own. She did it unconstitutionally," Massie, R-Ky., said at a Washington, D.C., press conference announcing their lawsuit.

Pelosi announced the mask rule last year, amid the still-ongoing coronavirus pandemic. House Democrats later approved a rule allowing representatives to be fined $500 for a first offense and $2,500 for the next offense if they flouted the requirement.

