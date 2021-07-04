4 in 10 San Franciscans wants out of crime-ridden city

A new poll is delivering bad news to the San Francisco Chamber of Commerce. But officials there should have been prepared: it was their own poll.

The results show that 80% of the residents see crime has gotten worse, and about 4 in 10 are thinking about moving out because of that "out-of-control" criminal activity.

And homelessness.

"The survey conducted by the San Francisco Chamber of Commerce also cited how residents abhor seeing many openly injecting and taking drugs on public — further reinforcing thoughts of San Franciscans to exit the city," commented the Gateway Pundit.

The poll itself said, "For the second year in a row, 70% of residents feel that the quality of life in San Francisco has declined. Considered in light of the pandemic, these views are somewhat unsurprising. However, what stands out in the polling results is the strikingly high and consistent number of respondents who now view homeless and crime as the leading problems facing the city."

Nearly 9 of 10 say homelessness has worsened in the last few years.

More Than 40% Of San Francisco Residents Planning To Leave Deteriorating City: Poll https://t.co/dmmJUrLtIT pic.twitter.com/ubpIRXUGm1 — The Daily Wire (@realDailyWire) July 1, 2021

The poll said residents were supportive of solutions such as making police academy classes a high priority, as well as boosting the number of officers in high-crime areas.

"Earlier this month, Mayor London Breed announced a historic $1 billion investment in solving homelessness on our streets. 80% of San Franciscans agreed that homelessness must be a top priority for our city, and 82% said they wanted to see more caseworkers on the streets to help individuals suffering from mental illness and substance abuse problems," the poll said.

The results also revealed 80% of San Franciscans supported expanding conservatorships for individuals experiencing severe mental illness and 74% of San Franciscans supported providing more temporary shelter for homeless individuals.

"San Francisco has suffered over the past year, which highlighted and exacerbated issues like homelessness, street conditions, and safety concerns. Public infrastructure and the ability to manage street conditions were also pushed to their limits, and unsurprisingly our residents feel strongly about it," said Rodney Fong, chief of the chamber. "In order to support the city, its residents, and our economic recovery, serious investments need to be made. Mayor Breed has laid out budgets which target these issues in a holistic manner, and they lay the groundwork for serious solutions."

