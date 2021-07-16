A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Over 40 percent of Baltimore high schoolers earn below a 'D' average

District cited COVID-19 pandemic as main culprit for high number

WND News Services
Published July 16, 2021 at 3:20pm
(THE COLLEGE FIX) – Forty-one percent of public high school students in Maryland’s largest city have failed to earn even a “D” grade point average.

This translates to over 8,400 kids out of Baltimore City Schools’ 20,500 total population … and almost twice the amount from the previous school year, FOX-45 reports. The statistics were obtained by Project Baltimore, a special FOX-45 investigative team.

The district cited the COVID-19 pandemic as the main culprit for the high number: “Consistent with the experience of many school districts across the country, the COVID-19 pandemic created significant disruptions to student learning […] Starting this summer and beyond, City Schools is providing students with a variety of opportunities to acquire the unfinished learning they lost.”

WND News Services
