Fauci: Lack of FDA approval for vaccines merely 'a technical issue'

The lack of FDA approval for the experimental COVID-19 vaccines is merely a "technical issue," contends Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief health adviser to President Biden.

"It's the FDA dotting the I's and crossing the T's," he said in an interview with ABC's "This Week." "But there's no doubt in my mind that these vaccines are going to get full approval because of the extraordinary amount of positive data."

Meanwhile, a Morning Consult poll released earlier this month, Breitbart News reported, showed 49% of Americans who are "vaccine hesitant" cite safety concerns and a lack of trust in vaccines that were developed in one year while the process normally takes 10 to 15 years.

One respondent to the survey said, "The fact that they’re offering money to take, tells me that something is wrong."

Another chose not to be vaccinated because of "the way the media and government are pushing it."

On Monday, the Washington Post reported the FDA is preparing to announce a new warning for the Johnson & Johnson coronavirus vaccine because it has been linked to a serious but rare side effect called Guillain-Barré syndrome.

About 100 preliminary reports have been registered of Guillain-Barré after the administration of 12.8 million doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine in the United States, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said in a statement Monday.

Guillain-Barré is described as a syndrome in which the immune system attacks the nerves. Most of the cases have been reported in men, many aged 50 and older, about two weeks after vaccination.

Nearly 7,000 deaths from COVID-19 vaccines have been reported to the government's VAERS database -- Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System -- along with 411,931 adverse reactions.

On CNN's "State of the Union" on Sunday, Fauci reacted to cheering at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) last week of Americans who have chosen not to be vaccinated

"It’s horrifying," Fauci said.

"I just don't get that. I mean, and I don’t think that anybody who is thinking clearly can get that," Fauci told host Jake Tapper.

"We've got to put aside this ideological difference or differences thinking that somebody is forcing you to do something. The public health officials, like myself and my colleagues, are asking you to do something that will ultimately save your life and that of your family, and that of the community," he said.

"I don't know. I really don’t have a good explanation, Jake, about why this is happening. I mean, it's ideological rigidity, I think. There's no reason not to get vaccinated."

