Medical 'ethics journal': Don't let moms and dads stop kids from having sex change

It should be children, not their parents, who decide whether or not to undergo life-changing transgender treatment and surgery, contends an article in the prominent Journal of Medical Ethics.

Author Maura Priest, a candidate professor at Arizona State University, wrote that parents who don't want their children to transition "should lose veto power over most transition-related paediatric care," Breitbart News reported.

A child who is determined by a health professional to be "informed and competent" should have the right to make that decision, Priest said.

"If the medical community is to take LGBT testimony seriously (as they should) then it is no longer the job of physicians to do their own weighing of the costs and benefits of transition-related care," she wrote. "Assuming the patient is informed and competent, then only the [child] patient can make this assessment, because only the patient has access to the true weight of transition-related benefits."

The public remains opposed to children undergoing sex-change treatment and surgery.

A September 2020 poll of 3,500 likely voters by Spry Strategies and sponsored by the Women’s Liberation Front found 54% strongly opposed it while only 8% strongly agreed.

