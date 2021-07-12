FBI urges Americans to snitch on their own family members

Amid an administration focus on "white supremacy" and "right-wing extremism," the FBI is urging Americans to report their family members and friends for "suspicious behaviors."

"Family members and peers are often best positioned to witness signs of mobilization to violence," reads an FBI tweet. "Help prevent homegrown violent extremism. Visit https://go.usa.gov/x6mjf to learn how to spot suspicious behaviors and report them to the #FBI."

Among the critics was Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, whose father fled Fidel Castro's revolution.

"In both Cuba & China, they also ask children to spy on their parents," he tweeted.

TRENDING: Fauci runs to CNN, cries about 'horrifying' moment CPAC audience cheered

Family members and peers are often best positioned to witness signs of mobilization to violence. Help prevent homegrown violent extremism. Visit https://t.co/bql36iSbig to learn how to spot suspicious behaviors and report them to the #FBI. #NatSec pic.twitter.com/ZwJp5h5bWD — FBI (@FBI) July 11, 2021

The link in the FBI's tweet goes to a government booklet published in 2015 focusing on Islamic terrorism that lists "indicators" that someone may be contemplating violence.

The booklet notes the "indicators" may be constitutionally protected activities that in combination with "other suspicious behaviors" could "raise suspicions" and "constitute a basis for reporting."

Does the call to snitch on family members mean America is officially like communist dictatorships? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 100% (5 Votes) 0% (0 Votes)

"Individuals are encouraged to contact law enforcement if, based on these indicators and the situational context, they suspect an individual is mobilizing to violence," the booklet states.

Another critic of the FBI's tweet was Rep. Dan Bishop, R-N.C.

"These people protected Hillary, abused NSA surveillance databases against Americans, used known, unreliable DNC-funded propaganda to spy on Trump, perpetuated the Russia hoax, & lied to the FISC repeatedly," he wrote. "And now they tell you that you should spy on your family."

Mike Doran, Middle East expert and senior fellow at the Hudson Institute, tweeted: "The FBI encourages us to snitch on family members. Meanwhile FBI leaders cover up for the transgressions of their colleagues, to say nothing of their families."

Last month, as WND reported, the Department of Homeland Security announced a new national strategy that includes helping Americans report family and friends who "potentially" are being "radicalized."

An unnamed senior DHS official who spoke with reporters said the department "will work to improve public awareness of federal resources to address concerning or threatening behavior before violence occurs."

The "see something say something" campaign aimed a stopping Islamic terrorism could be applied to domestic threats, the official said.

"This involves creating contexts in which those who are family members or friends or co-workers know that there are pathways and avenues to raise concerns and seek help for those who they have perceived to be radicalizing and potentially radicalizing towards violence," said the senior DHS official.

At least $100 million will be channeled to DHS, the DOJ and the FBI "to ensure that the Federal Government has the analysts, investigators, prosecutors, and other personnel and resources it needs to thwart domestic terrorism," according to a White House fact sheet.

'The top domestic violent extremist threat'

At the same time, Attorney General Merrick Garland announced the Justice Department's strategy for countering domestic terrorism, reiterating that the biggest threat comes from white supremacists.

He also referenced the investigations of the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol.

"In the FBI’s view, the top domestic violent extremist threat comes from racially or ethically motivated violent extremists, specifically those who advocate for the superiority of the white race," Garland said.

In his inauguration speech, Biden warned of a "rise in political extremism, white supremacy, domestic terrorism that we must confront and we will defeat."

The senior DHS official said authorities will look for threats of violence across social media platforms, scrutinizing the "relationship between online recruitment, radicalization and violence in the physical world."

The official insisted the DHS strategy "is agnostic as to political ideology."

"What matters is when individuals take their political or other grievances and turn that — unacceptably, unlawfully — into violent action," the official said.

DHS, the official said, will "redirect the focus of intelligence agencies on internal threats."

"We are investigating many agencies of the government and resourcing them appropriately and asking our citizens to participate," the official said. "Because, ultimately, this is really about homeland security being a responsibility of each citizen of our country to help us achieve."

See Garland's remarks:

Attorney General Merrick Garland says domestic terrorists fighting for the "superiority of the white race" are the greatest threat to the United States. pic.twitter.com/0UDkBJXAoQ — The Recount (@therecount) June 15, 2021

In April, a senior official said the Justice Department was "actively considering" whether to seek a new law allowing prosecutors to bring specific charges for plotting and carrying out acts of domestic terrorism.

Reacting to the announcement, noted civil-liberties journalist Glenn Greenwald pointed out opposition to such a law has been raised from across the political spectrum. Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., is among the opponents.

Arguing for the law, Rep. Matt Cartwright, D-Pa., chairman of the powerful Commerce, Justice, Science, and Related Agencies Appropriations Subcommittee, emphasized the need to counter "right-wing" groups.

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!