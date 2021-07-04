4th-graders get told to hide 'equity survey' from their parents

By Kendall Tietz

A fourth-grade student in Minnesota was told not to tell her parents about an “equity survey” she and her classmates were instructed to take at school, Fox News reported.

Hayley Yasgar said Monday on “Fox & Friends” in an appearance alongside her mother, Kelsey Yasgar, that the survey’s questions were confusing and made her “very nervous and uncomfortable” when she and her classmates were told not to tell their parents about the survey.

Hayley’s mother said they were informed the equity audit would take place, but added that there was a lack of transparency from the Sartell-St. Stephen School District and the Equity Alliance of Minnesota, the third-party brought in by the school district to conduct the survey she told Fox News. She said parents were not made aware of the details, such as the day the survey would take place and the questions it would ask.

Yasgar told the outlet she was very upset when she found out Hayley “was told not to repeat any of the questions to me or any other adult in her life.” Hayley said her teacher told her she could not skip any questions, even if she didn’t understand them.

The fourth-grader said she had been informed that this was from the instruction of the district’s administration and the Equity Alliance of Minnesota, not specifically her teacher.