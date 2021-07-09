A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
WorldINTERNATIONAL INSECURITY
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

9 people charged in U.S. as being illegal agents of China

Conducted surveillance, engaged in ampaign to harass, stalk, coerce

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published July 24, 2021 at 5:25pm
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

(JEFFREY LORD) – A group of nine people have been indicted on charges of operating as illegal agents of China in the United States. According to a Justice Department press release, the individuals allegedly “conducted surveillance of and engaged in a campaign to harass, stalk and coerce certain residents of the United States to return to the PRC as part of a global, concerted and extralegal repatriation effort known as ‘Operation Fox Hunt.”

Those charged vary in gender and age, ranging from 24 to 65. They also lived in various cities including Queens, Brooklyn, Norwich, Connecticut and Mahwah, New Jersey. The press release states the suspects are accused of acting “at the direction and under the control of’ Chinese officials to try to force the return to China of two individuals identified only as John Doe #1 And wife Jane Doe #1.”

Jacquelyn M. Kasulis, acting U.S. attorney for the Eastern District of New York said in a statement, “Unregistered, roving agents of a foreign power are not permitted to engage in secret surveillance of U.S. residents on American soil, and their illegal conduct will be met with the full force of U.S. law.”

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Evidence shows LGBT students might be better off at Christian colleges
Biden's blunder raises questions about transparency
When the fertility doctor is 'dad'
Breakthrough in brain implants means restored communications
9 people charged in U.S. as being illegal agents of China
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×