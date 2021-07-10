A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Activist artist detained for vandalizing Hunter Biden art exhibit

Spray painted words 'Daddi Warcrimes' on gallery's wall

WND News Services
Published July 10, 2021
(DAILY CALLER) – Authorities arrested Rod Webber, an artist and documentary filmmaker, for vandalizing a New York City gallery exhibiting Hunter Biden’s artwork Friday.

Webber filmed himself silently entering the George Burges Gallery where he began to spray paint the words “Daddi Warcrimes” on the gallery’s wall. A witness of the incident immediately detained Webber from behind, holding him with both arms, calling it a “citizen’s arrest.”

“You’re assaulting me, you are assaulting me, sir. Get off of me,” Webber said to the detainee, who he called “Bob”. “You have no right to constrain me like this.”

Read the full story ›

