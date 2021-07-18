Activists still pretending gun sales led to crime spike

(BEARING ARMS) – The idea that increased gun sales are responsible for the surge in violent crime across the country has been debunked by academic studies as well as plenty of anecdotal evidence, but that’s not stopping gun control activists from clinging to the false narrative that more guns leads to more crime.

In Virginia, longtime activist Andrew Goddard was recently featured in a local news report that gave him plenty of space to expound on the notion that more guns inevitably translates into more crime. Even when Goddard’s numbers didn’t add up, the station didn’t offer any pushback, which is par for the course from the anti-gun media. Thankfully, we’re here to provide some additional perspective and data. Let’s start with concealed carry.

Goddard stated: "More people are also carrying concealed guns. Concealed Carry Permit applications spiked from around 60,000 each year from 2015 to 2017 to 292,000 in 2018. They have stayed well above historical levels each year since then, with 179,513 permit applications issued in 2020, and 2021 applications projected to top 160,000."

