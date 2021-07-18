A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Antifa violently clashes with police outside spa following transgender disrobing incident

Multiple arrests were made during the protests

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published July 18, 2021 at 5:34pm
(FOX NEWS) – Protesters and counter-protesters descended on a Korean spa in Los Angeles that became the latest culture war flashpoint just weeks ago when a customer complained that a transgender woman allegedly disrobed in the women's area.

Antifa counter-protesters clashed with baton-wielding LAPD officers near the spa on Saturday, according to videos posted by independent journalist Brendan Gutenschwager.

The LAPD arrested several dozen people and found multiple discarded weapons, including a stun gun, knives, and pepper spray.

WND News Services

