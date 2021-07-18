Antifa violently clashes with police outside spa following transgender disrobing incident

(FOX NEWS) – Protesters and counter-protesters descended on a Korean spa in Los Angeles that became the latest culture war flashpoint just weeks ago when a customer complained that a transgender woman allegedly disrobed in the women's area.
Antifa counter-protesters clashed with baton-wielding LAPD officers near the spa on Saturday, according to videos posted by independent journalist Brendan Gutenschwager.
The LAPD arrested several dozen people and found multiple discarded weapons, including a stun gun, knives, and pepper spray.
