A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
FaithMUCH ABOUT HISTORY
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Archaeologists unveil grand building near Jerusalem's Western Wall

Structure built between 20, 30 AD

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published July 10, 2021 at 1:40pm
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

(UPI) – Archaeologists in Israel have unveiled a newly uncovered building from the Second Temple period. The grandiose structure, located near Jerusalem's Western Wall, was built between 20 and 30 CE, only a few decades before the city's Temple Mount was destroyed by the Romans.

On Thursday, officials with the Israel Antiquities Authority and the Western Wall Heritage Foundation announced that portions of the building will soon be accessible to the public as part of the the Western Wall Tunnels itinerary.

The building, which archaeologists suspect was built to welcome dignitaries and elites to the Temple Mount, was first documented by Charles Warren in the nineteenth century.

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Cultural civil war increasingly visible as disgusting teaching praised in mainstream media
California schools to require masks for fall classes – despite CDC guidance
Hobby Lobby's July 4 newspaper ad sparks atheist response
Archaeologists unveil grand building near Jerusalem's Western Wall
'Don't force my church to pay for abortions'
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×