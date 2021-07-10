Archaeologists unveil grand building near Jerusalem's Western Wall

(UPI) – Archaeologists in Israel have unveiled a newly uncovered building from the Second Temple period. The grandiose structure, located near Jerusalem's Western Wall, was built between 20 and 30 CE, only a few decades before the city's Temple Mount was destroyed by the Romans.

On Thursday, officials with the Israel Antiquities Authority and the Western Wall Heritage Foundation announced that portions of the building will soon be accessible to the public as part of the the Western Wall Tunnels itinerary.

The building, which archaeologists suspect was built to welcome dignitaries and elites to the Temple Mount, was first documented by Charles Warren in the nineteenth century.

