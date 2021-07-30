Arizona Rep. to Garland: Stay in your own lane!

The list of suspicious circumstances that developed during the 2020 presidential election – especially the ballot counting – runs on just about forever.

That's why Arizona has been auditing the ballots from its largest county, Maricopa, and that's why several other states are considering – or already are working toward – setting up similar audits.

And Democrats on the federal level apparently are fearful of what may be found, since no less than Attorney General Merrick Garland has tried his hand at intimidating state officials, promising he's keeping a close watch on them and will take action if he thinks it's needed.

That threat, however, hasn't not gone down well in some quarters.

The National File is reporting Arizona Rep. Mark Finchem, now a candidate for Secretary of State of Arizona, said during an interview on Steve Bannon's War Room that those Washington politicians should stay away.

"I got news for Merrick Garland, there’s this little thing called the Constitution,” said Finchem. "Article I, section IV, the times places and manner of holding election for senators and representatives… it is the legislature that has responsibility for nominating and naming the electors for president."

At issue are dozens of instances of suspected election fraud that large percentages of Republicans – and even some Democrats – believe gave Joe Biden the victory fraudulently.

Multiple "fact-checkers," meanwhile, including those run by legacy media outlets that called the race for Biden early, have said the election was perfect, there was no fraud, and no reason to believe anything untoward happened.

What is not in dispute is that multiple state officials changed state procedures or laws to accommodate the 2020 ballot count even though the Constitution requires state lawmakers to do that, and also leftist Mark Zuckerberg of Facebook gave $350 million to mostly leftist election center officials to help them "run" the 2020 ballot count.

Finchem suggested that Garland and the DOJ should stay away from Arizona's elections decisions, or he and his "team of thugs" could face resistance if they attempt interference.

"I would advise Merrick Garland and his team of thugs that now occupy the Department of Justice: Tread very lightly. Our attorney general, I spoke with their representative this morning, I’m not going to put him on the hook for anything, but you’re going to walk into a very surprising reception if you try to do anything in this state that interferes with legislative authority in handling our elections. Hard stop."

Last month, Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich already criticized Garland’s threat the Department of Justice would "scrutinize" the results of the Arizona audit.

The Arizona audit apparently has completed the counting and recounting processes, and now is in the time frame where the results are being analyzed.

National File suggested, "Many expect the audit will reveal voter fraud within the state that will prove or strongly suggest Joe Biden was not the true winner of the 2020 election within the state of Arizona."

