Arkansas Gov. candidate Sarah Huckabee Sanders urges supporters to get the 'Trump vaccine'

Former White House press secretary and Arkansas Republican gubernatorial candidate Sarah Huckabee Sanders said Sunday that she received the COVID-19 vaccination months ago, urging others in her state to be vaccinated while referring to it as the "Trump vaccine."

Sanders shared her endorsement of the vaccine in an Op-Ed for the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.

Read my column in today’s @ArkansasOnline on why I decided to get the Trump vaccine. https://t.co/CmDd1Onqhu — Sarah Huckabee Sanders (@SarahHuckabee) July 25, 2021

"What I found was simple: Dr. Fauci and the 'because science says so' crowd of arrogant, condescending politicians and bureaucrats were wrong about more than their mandates and shutdowns that have inflicted incalculable harm on our people and economy," she wrote.

TRENDING: House minority leader should listen to Freedom Caucus, force Floor vote to remove Pelosi

"They also misjudged the Trump vaccine plan, which rolled out just as safely, quickly, and effectively as the Trump administration promised," she said.

Sanders also urged the people of her home state to consider vaccination.

"Just over 36 percent of people in Arkansas are fully vaccinated against the virus. The current positive rate stands at 11.34 percent in the state, according to Johns Hopkins University," the New York Post reported.

"Recent data demonstrates that those Arkansans who are not vaccinated are at significantly greater risk for serious illness from covid. In fact, 98 percent of covid patients currently hospitalized in our state and 99 percent of recent covid deaths were people who were not vaccinated," Sanders said.

Sanders again emphasized the "Trump vaccine," adding, "It's clear that the Trump vaccine works and is saving lives."

Her Op-Ed concluded with an emphasis on personal choice and responsibility.

"Pray about it, discuss it with your family and your doctor. Filter out the noise and fear-mongering and condescension, and make the best, most informed decision you can that helps your family, community, and our great state be its very best," she wrote.

Her emphasis on the "Trump vaccine" followed a new report released last week that showed a majority of American voters believe Trump should receive more credit for the COVID-19 vaccine.

A Rasmussen Reports survey of 1,000 likely U.S. voters found, "51% of Likely U.S. Voters think Trump deserves more credit for the COVID-19 vaccination program."

In comparison, "Forty-one percent (41%) believe Biden deserves more credit."

Sanders announced in January that she was running for the Republican nomination to be the next governor of Arkansas.

Her father, former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee, was the state’s governor from 1996 to 2007.

This article appeared originally on The Western Journal.