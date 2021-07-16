A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
EducationTHE LEFT UNHINGED
Art prof claims enforcing rules at public schools is racist

Says enforcing behavioral standards unfairly affects Black students

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published July 16, 2021 at 3:16pm
(CAMPUS REFORM) – An assistant professor at Appalachian State University recently argued that enforcing behavioral standards in public high schools is rooted in racism and unfairly affects Black students.

In the article “'Press Charges’: Art Class, White Feelings, and the School-to-Prison Pipeline,” Albert Stabler writes that the desire to punish students for violating school rules, especially when the police are involved, is the result of “the overvaluation of White feelings” harming non-Whites.

Stabler describes himself as “a nearsighted cis white man from Ohio who spent almost eighteen years in Chicago, making art with young people around the city, and participating in the independent art world.” The gender, women's and sexuality studies professor focuses on the intersection between art, racism and social institutions, such as prisons.

Read the full story ›

