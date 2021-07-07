Audit of 2020 election launched in Pennsylvania

(GO ERIE) -- A Republican Pennsylvania legislator who has led the effort questioning the legitimacy of the 2020 presidential election said on Wednesday that he is launching a “forensic investigation” and seeking documents from several counties.

State Sen. Doug Mastriano, R-Franklin County, the chairman of the Intergovernmental Operations Committee, said he has asked the unnamed counties to respond by July 31 with their plans to comply. Mastriano said the counties are in different areas of the state and represent both political sides.

“Some are Republican while others are Democrat, which means that this will be a balanced investigation,” he said in an opinion piece released Wednesday.

Read the full story ›