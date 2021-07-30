A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Australia sets 80% vaccine target to open borders

6 million citizens currently under stay-at-home orders

Published July 30, 2021 at 3:19pm
Published July 30, 2021 at 3:19pm
(YAHOO) – Australia will reopen its borders and end lockdowns when 80 percent of the population is fully vaccinated, Prime Minister Scott Morrison revealed Friday, sketching a long road out of "Fortress Australia" virus restrictions.

A year-and-a-half after Australia cocooned itself off from the rest of the pandemic-ravaged world, Morrison unveiled a series of targets he said could begin to be reached by the end of the year.

In March 2020, Australia took the unprecedented step of almost entirely closing its borders to foreign visitors and banning its globetrotting citizens from leaving.

