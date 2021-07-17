Austria becomes 1st European country to ban Islamist Muslim Brotherhood

(BREITBART) – Austria has become the first country in the European Union to ban the Islamist Muslim Brotherhood as part of a new anti-terrorism law.

The law bans the Egyptian-founded Muslim Brotherhood by adding it to a list of organisations linked to “religiously motivated crime”. It sets a punishment of a month in prison and a €4,000 (£3,407/$4,717) fine for those who propagate the group’s literature or disseminate its slogans. The law also allows the government to place electronic tags on convicted terrorists for monitoring, reports Spiegel Ausland.

The ban comes as part of an anti-terrorism package the Austrian parliament passed and which was created in response to the Vienna terror attack on November 2nd, where an Islamic radical murder four people and injured 23 others, Marianne reports.

