FaithMATTERS OF FAITH
Basketball star gives glory to God after team wins 1st NBA championship in 50 years

Milwaukee Bucks defeated Phoenix Suns 105-96

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published July 22, 2021 at 1:46pm
(FAITHWIRE) – Milwaukee Bucks guard Jrue Holiday is giving all of the glory to God after the Bucks defeated the Phoenix Suns, 105-96 Tuesday night to win Game 6 of the NBA Finals, winning the championship four games to two.

It was the first time the Bucks brought home the NBA championship trophy home to the “Cream City” in 50 years. Milwaukee’s only other NBA title came in 1971 in the first of Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s three MVP seasons, according to Sports Illustrated.

Holiday has been outspoken about his Christian faith during his college and pro career and how it has carried him through the ups and downs in life.

Read the full story ›

