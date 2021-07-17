Biden downplays 'pandemic of the unvaccinated,' blames GOP for surging cases

(HEADLINE USA) – As new fearmongering emerged from reports of “mutant” coronavirus strains, President Joe Biden found him in a position similar to his predecessor, trying to downplay the health crisis and emphasize the limitations of his ability to combat the persistent vaccine hesitance responsible for the summer backslide.

But despite having a compliant media to do his bidding, unlike former President Donald Trump, Biden found little recourse but to resort to divisive rhetoric and finger-pointing as he deflected from another in a long litany of policy failures for his still-young administration.

Cases of COVID-19 have tripled over the past three weeks, and hospitalizations and deaths are reportedly rising among unvaccinated people.

