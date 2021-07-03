Biden tweets about saving 16 cents, gets ridiculed online

The White House posted on social media a statement about how a July 4th picnic dinner is supposed to be costing 16 cents less this year than last, and got ridiculed online.

Planning a cookout this year? Ketchup on the news. According to the Farm Bureau, the cost of a 4th of July BBQ is down from last year. It’s a fact you must-hear(d). Hot dog, the Biden economic plan is working. And that’s something we can all relish. pic.twitter.com/7h9qLauIbC — The White House (@WhiteHouse) July 1, 2021

The president, in a boast about his "economic plan, said, "Planning a cookout this year? Ketchup on the news. According to the Farm Bureau, the cost of a 4th of July BBQ is down from last year. It's a fact you must-hear(d). Hot dog, the Biden economic plan is working. And that's something we can all relish."

Fox reported Rep Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y., wondered if the Biden administration has been to a gas station recently.

"The average price for a gallon of gas is $3.15. This is the HIGHEST price for a gallon of gas since 2014 and a 42% INCREASE from last year," she said, also on social media.

Dan Price, the chief of Gravity Payments, noted,"16 cents? Home prices are going up 24% annually right now. The median home goes up 16 cents every 1.3 seconds right now."

Fox reported, "The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Economic Research Service found that this year, food-at-home prices have ticked upward by 1.4 percent. The report said the fresh fruits category 'has had the largest relative price increase (4.8 percent) and the fresh vegetables category the smallest (0.3 percent). No 2021 price categories decreased compared to 2020 prices.'"

Is the White House clueless about inflation?

Others showed no mercy on the Biden statement:

"Hear that, Millennials? You got a whole extra $0.16 this year. Why don't you own homes yet?"

One person posted a list of prices of various cuts of beef, which rose from $2.45 to $3.09, $2.00 to $2.84 and $3.03 to $4.16.

Another: "This is the first time in history the us government is advertising false decline in prices to hide behind the inflation that they are creating … if they are marketing it you know it is bad, hilarious."

"Well let me tell you about what I pay for gas. It's unreal compared to when the last president was in office. Let met tell you about how my franchises contracted for the food we get as gone up 80% which I now have to pass on the cost to my guests," said another.

One pointed out the recent surge in lumber prices, which have raised the cost of housing by tens of thousands of dollars, with, "Sure, it's cheaper, as long as you're not planning to build a picnic table out of lumber to eat dinner on."

Another of the uniformly anonymous comments mentioned a "lunacy bubble," from which those in Washington have been unable to escape.

