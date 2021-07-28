A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Health Politics U.S.SHOT HURT 'ROUND THE WORLD
Biden will require federal workers to get COVID vaccine or submit to testing

Also expected to announce new steps he's taking to boost U.S. vaccination rate

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published July 28, 2021 at 6:24pm
(CNBC) -- President Joe Biden this week is expected to announce his administration will require federal workers to be vaccinated for the coronavirus or else submit to strict testing measures, NBC News reported Wednesday.

Biden is set to unveil the new rules, which followed a White House internal policy review, during a speech Thursday, two administration officials told NBC. It is unclear when the changes would go into effect.

Biden is also expected to announce new steps that his administration is taking to try and boost the U.S. vaccination rate, which has slowed significantly in recent months and fallen below prior White House goals, NBC reported.

WND News Services
