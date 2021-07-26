Biden's U.N. adviser met with group 'co-opting' Americans to push China's 'preferred policies'

(NATIONAL PULSE) -- Zach Vertin, a Senior Advisor to President Joe Biden’s Ambassador to the United Nations, met with officials from a Chinese Communist Party think-tank linked to the regime’s United Front Department: an effort that seeks to “neutralize opposition” to the Chinese Communist Party’s “preferred policies.”

While serving as an analyst at the International Crisis Group, Vertin met with leaders from the Shanghai Institutes for International Studies, a Chinese Communist Party-run think tank.

Tung Chee-Hwa sits on the think tank’s board while also serving as the Vice-Chairman of the “highest-ranking entity overseeing” China’s United Work Front Department, according to the U.S.-China Security and Economic Review Commission. The effort aims “to co-opt and neutralize sources of potential opposition to the policies and authority of its ruling Chinese Communist Party” and “influence foreign governments and other actors to take actions or adopt positions supportive of Beijing’s preferred policies.”

