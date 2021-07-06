Biden's 'word salads' are intolerable – and dangerous

I had what are commonly called "strokes" a few years ago – otherwise called medically a series of "cerebrovascular accidents."

I am not ashamed. But it probably rules me out for the presidency. We take the presidency very seriously. It should be the very best person available for the job. Those "accidents" I had affect my speech, thinking and memory adversely. Until I am cured, I admit it should rule me out for the top job. It's important. There are many better people for the job.

Joe Biden is not cognitively suitable for the presidency, either – not by a long shot.

Last weekend, he had several moments in which, despite the use of teleprompters, notes and coaching, it was obviously to anyone that he was "confused." This has become a familiar pattern.

On Saturday, for instance, he took notes out of his jacket when asked about "the most recent hack by the Russians" during moments of an ostensibly unscripted time while visiting a farmers' market in Central Lake, Michigan.

A woman asked Biden, "With the most recent hack by the Russians, would you say that say that this means that …?"

Biden interrupted the woman before she could complete her question.

"We're not sure it's the Russians," the president interjected. "I got a brief while I was on the plane. That's why I was late getting off the plane. I got a brief. I'll be in better shape to talk to you about it, hang on a second."

After a brief uncomfortable pause, he said, "I'll tell you what they sent me. The idea that, first of all, we're not sure who it is, for certain, number one, and what I did, I directed the full resources of the government to assist in a our response if we determine … and the fact is that the director of the intelligence community gave me a deep dive on what's happened and I'll know better tomorrow, and if it is either with the knowledge of, and/or a consequence of Russia, then I told Putin we will respond."

The woman asked, "You did tell [Putin] already, sir?"

"No, no, I haven't called, because we're not certain," Biden replied. "The initial thinking was it was not the Russian government, but we're not sure yet."

He told Putin he would respond. But he didn't. Because they were not sure. This was particularly egregious. IT'S CRAZY! This is U.S. policy under Biden.

The news media are covering for him. They largely didn't report it. They did report on the type of ice cream Biden purchased for himself – vanilla with chocolate chips in a waffle cone – earlier in the day in Traverse City, Michigan. I'm not joking. This is the kind of media malpractice we saw during the 2020 campaign.

The state of confusion we routinely witness with Biden is becoming increasingly dangerous for the safety and security of the country.

Another instance involved something Biden said to a group of new citizens.

"Appreciate it for joining us in this service," he said. "Look, today – uh, um – today's special guest, uh, to all of you is my honor to congratulate the 21 of you who for have earned the title of that our democracy in every is equal to being president is of the same consequence," he told them. Then he found the right word – "citizen." Again, it was embarrassing, humiliating, a classic "word salad."

In his Independence Day speech to cadets at West Point Sunday, it was more of the same.

I tried to listen – but I couldn't. Again, this was a speech before the nation. He had a prepared address, a teleprompter – but the performance was so bad, all you could hear was the droning of a adult man who was incomprehensible.

This is dangerous for America.

We cannot endure this.

Our nation is in even more trouble because we don't have a suitable vice president to step in.

We do, of course, have a president in waiting – Donald Trump. You know what happened to him. His reelection was stolen. But is this the best the establishment could do for an alternative?

I sympathize with Joe Biden's condition. I see him struggling with many of the same, horrible lapses in memory I deal with. How must he feel? Is he that detached?

Is he happy playing a hapless president on the greatest stage in the world? Would Kamala be any better?

