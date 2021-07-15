Big Tech is eliminating Americans' God-given rights

Someone has taken the words out of my mouth.

It's Brooke Rollins, the president and chief executive officer of America First Policy Institute and the former director of the Domestic Policy Council for President Donald Trump.

She said, and I quote: "Who rules in America? Is it a handful of unaccountable elites, who concoct and enforce standards arbitrarily? Or is it the American people? If the answer is the former, we should pack up the American experiment, issue aristocratic titles and be done with the charade of having a Constitution. Big Tech's actions to censor everyday Americans stagger the imagination. As our nation moves closer to being governed by unaccountable, unelected elites, we are here to hold them accountable because we aren't ready to give up on the American experiment."

It was written as an op-ed in Newsweek July 14. Rollins continued:

"That doesn't mean our fight will be easy. The outdated Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act provides carte blanche immunity to Big Tech and allows these giants to circumvent Americans' First Amendment right to free speech. What would have been dismissed a decade ago as paranoid dystopian fiction – a handful of technology companies such as Facebook, YouTube and Twitter effectively seizing control of the American public square – is now our own grim reality."

I couldn't have said it better. It's happening right now to all of us – most particularly those of us who make it our business to tell you the truth about a whole range of subjects. But we're finding it nearly impossible to continue our work! We've been canceled. We've been displaced. We've been eradicated. No one hears our views anymore. They can't be found. Google won't show them to you unless you diligently seek them out. Even then, Big Tech labels them as "dangerous." I've been in journalism for nearly 50 years – and until this year no one's labeled my words "dangerous"!

But there's more.

Writes Rollins: "Liberal elites have partnered with, protected and encouraged Big Tech in its attempts to limit the free flow of ideas and censor discourse. Take, for example, the censorship inflicted on some medical professionals in the early stages of COVID-19. At the time, experts studied, debated and explored the use of therapeutics such as hydroxychloroquine and ivermectin. Debate, open dialogue and free criticism are crucial in science and medicine. But instead of allowing a healthy debate, Big Tech and the federal government colluded to portray entire groups of medical experts as proponents of misinformation – YouTube went so far as to censor content recommending the use of proven therapeutics by labeling it 'Treatment Misinformation.' This censorship damaged the reputations of countless medical professionals and respected scientists who are now questioned and excoriated because of the one-sided set of 'facts' determined by bureaucrats and tech giants."

I think there's hope.

"Just this past weekend YouTube removed the video of the America First Policy Institute's press conference announcing former President Donald J. Trump's lawsuit against Facebook, YouTube and Twitter. These conglomerates continue to conspire against those who espouse beliefs contrary to their preferred narrative. Time and time again, Big Tech has demonstrated that it is determined to silence Americans' voices and trample on our First Amendment rights. Putting America First means that we will continue to join with everyday Americans and defend our Constitution from these threats," she wrote.

I could repeat the whole column. In fact, I just might. The words are music to my ears. It's what I had been trying to say for three years before I was hit with strokes from the pressure as my company teetered on the brink.

Here's a bit more. Indulge me.

"Today, Big Tech has its thumb on the scale in favor of one political ideology. Tomorrow, it could be censoring your viewpoint. It has turned away from the very principles of free speech that allow for its existence and has engaged in an Orwellian stifling of speech, ideas, assembly, religion and more. Big Tech has become an avenue for suppression, rather than a beacon of free expression."

She gets it!

It's welcome news when someone picks up the cry. It's better than crying alone. Thanks, Brooke Rollins!

