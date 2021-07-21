Why is Big Tech getting away with the Big Steal?

"We don't need you to type at all because we know where you are. We know where you've been. We can more or less guess what you're thinking about. … Is that over the line?" – Eric Schmidt, former chief executive officer of Google, 2016

When people are arrogant, they can't help but brag about what they're doing – no matter how evil it is.

That's one of the many things I've learned about the "Speech Code Cartel," as I have dubbed Google, YouTube, Facebook, Twitter, Apple, Amazon, et al. Sometimes, with all I've learned, I wish I were still living in the Matrix, oblivious to it all. Red pill or blue? Hmmm. Let me think. No, there's no going back.

I could write a book on what I've learned about the cartel. It could be a bestseller. But, then again, maybe I'd be dismissed as a "conspiracy theorist," just babbling about a threat that doesn't exist. And who would sell it? Certainly not the biggest, most important store in the world.

Instead, I'll be telling you about all I've learned in bits and pieces. If you think I'm crazy, or if you think I'm exaggerating the most fundamental peril our nation is facing, you can just dismiss me. Close your eyes and enjoy life in the Matrix while you can.

Just look at what Eric Schmidt and Mark Zuckerberg say in their own words (as above) when they forget themselves. They are telling you what they are doing – turning you into a human commodity, robbing you of your most sacred secrets, stealing your digital DNA and monetizing you. That's slavery by definition. And they have no intention of backing down, slowing down or turning back. Remember, they are now the biggest lobby in Washington. They have more information on the American people than the NSA does – unless they've shared it with the government or even some foreign governments. We honestly may never know.

Don't think I'm giving up. It's not in my nature. I will not be bought or sold. I will not watch passively as the power of the people and the Constitution is compromised by unaccountable, evil, spoiled-rotten billionaires.

They have already ruined my life in many ways. Perhaps I'll sue them some day.

Thank God Donald Trump awakened to the evil power of Big Tech, especially after being banned as a sitting president by social media and deprived of his 2020 electoral victory, in part due to the cartel's malevolence. Thank God a few good men and women in Congress also smell some rats and are working to deal with the obvious antitrust aspects of this cabal. And thank God that He is on the throne, because it may take an act by Him to restore all things as He intended.

When I awakened to the threat to free speech, freedom of the press, freedom of religion and our right to free and fair elections posed by this cartel, it was because my own company, WND, the product of 25 years of blood, sweat and tears, was caught in the crossfire. It's not that we were targeted because we were the biggest fish. It was because Donald Trump, and all he represented, was a threat to the cabal and their ultra-progressive friends in Washington. We were just collateral damage, roadkill – because we were perceived, as others in the alternative, independent media, as key enablers and facilitators of the 2016 Trump upset.

I'm convinced the Big Steal of 2020 was in part the revenge of Big Tech.

Think about it. Would Trump have won his first election without the collective voice of the alternative, independent media? It's hard to imagine, isn't it? That's why the cabal began working overtime to make sure it wouldn't happen again in 2020.

That's why there's a hit out on us, a contract. Despite the cartel orchestrating the Big Steal to install their puppet, Joe Biden, we in the alternative media are still targeted for extermination – Breitbart.com, DailyCaller.com, Alex Jones, all of us. We don't all agree on everything. We have our differences – in ideas, standards, experiences. But none of us deserves to be silenced.

Maybe you don't fully understand the Google-Facebook agenda. So, let me spell it out for you: It's not Russia that we need to worry about insofar as our free elections in the future. It's Google-Facebook – and their adoring friends in China.

Did you ever wonder why the Steal happened? Big Tech. Did you think Joe Biden engineered it? That's a laugh. I predicted the attempt before the election – but I was sure Trump would dismantle the cartel lock, stock and barrel and prevent such a disaster.

It was the only thing he didn't think of. And I couldn't tell him face to face because of my five strokes, from which I'm finally recovering. Thank God!

Look, we're at a critical fork in the road. If we turn left, all is lost for us and our posterity. This is not hyperbole. This is undeniably true. What you see on the network news, what you see happening in the streets of America, what you see in the chambers of Congress and what you see on the internet is all a manifestation of an all-out war being waged for the hearts, minds and souls of our countrymen.

WND is still on the front lines of this conflict – and we're feeling the pain, the exhaustion, the sense of overwhelming anxiety and, yes, fear.

But we carry on. We fight back. We pray to God for the strength to get up every day to seek and tell the truth no matter the consequences – and hope many people hear it!

Remember: No nation on earth poses a graver danger to all that has made America great over the last 245 years than this cabal does. It must be exposed, contained and dismantled. There's no other viable solution for maintaining our liberty.

As I have told you before, I could write a book about all I know, but it wouldn't be published fast enough. So, I'll be telling you more about what I have learned of this bone-chilling threat in the days and weeks to come. But I am very concerned as to whether we have enough time to subvert this fiendish plot.

