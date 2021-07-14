A Big Tech MAGA man who could join the Senate

U.S. Senate-hopeful Blake Masters says the left wing "overplayed its hand" and that new opposition candidates aren't "going to be afraid." He also notes, correctly, that politicians are "not in the business of thinking for themselves."

Masters is a venture capitalist and is running in Arizona, taking on Democrat Sen. Mark Kelly.

Kelly, 57, a retired NASA astronaut and husband of former Rep. Gabrielle Giffords, D-Ariz., defeated incumbent Sen. Martha McSally in an election that left the Grand Canyon State without a Republican senator for the first time since 1953.

Masters, 35, told Fox News host Tucker Carlson that he's worried about his children's future in a declining America, and decided to run for Senate to stave off threats from Big Tech – as someone very familiar with that industry.

Masters is a protege of German-American tech mogul Peter Thiel, a rare supporter of Donald Trump in Silicon Valley.

The Democrats have been so persistent in their cries of "racism" that part of the electorate is becoming numb to the epithets, says Masters.

"People now are like, oh, well, no matter what I do, no matter what I say, the left is going to call me racist," he said. "They're going to call me white supremacist; they're going to call me sexist. It's just bunk, you know, so I think the left has overplayed its hand now. And I think now we're finally ready to see a generation of politicians who are basically not going to be afraid of their own shadow."

He also took issue with Republicans who have continued championing what he called a "Reaganite dogma" of free trade over fair trade. That mistake, he said, has been a boon for countries like China, adding that those Republicans are essentially ignoring reality.

"It was important to have free trade and to have capitalism prevail over socialism," he said, "back in the 1980s when we actually had a socialist threat in the U.S.S.R. People today haven't updated; they haven't gotten the memo. We were nice to China in the '80s. We wanted them on [our] side versus the Soviets. And that made sense then. But then as soon as the [Berlin Wall] falls, as soon as the Soviet empire is defeated, we don't course-correct. And you have politicians in the '90s – both Republicans and Democrats, by the way – who just continue to enable the rise of China."

Masters added that, while viewed as "cool" for decades, the Federal Bureau of Investigation has become "an arm of the Democratic Party."

"It wasn't cool just because it was cool guys in jackets with guns solving crimes. It was cool because it had a sense of integrity to it. And now it's just become completely corrupt. It's basically an arm of the Democratic Party," said Masters.

Kelly, finishing the term of the late Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz. – subsequent to the interim special election when he defeated McSally – will seek reelection in 2022. It's one of a handful of seats that could sway the election – including Democrat Sen. Raphael Warnock's in Georgia and an open seat in Pennsylvania with the retirement of Republican Sen. Patrick J. Toomey.

It looks like Masters is a MAGA guy and another potential warrior to take on Big Tech – if we can last that long.

