Bipartisan majority of Americans now believe COVID-19 leaked from lab

Amid growing evidence refuting the establishment claim of a natural origin, a poll by Politico and Harvard University has found a majority of Americans believe the COVID-19 pandemic began with a leak from a laboratory.

Significantly, support for the lab-leak theory is bipartisan, with 52% of Democrats and 59 percent of Republicans backing the theory, the National Review reported. Only 28% believe the novel coronavirus pandemic began through human contact with an infected animal.

In contrast, a Pew Research Center survey in March found only 29% of Americans believed the virus leaked from a lab.

The designer of the new survey, Harvard health professor Bob Blendon, noted that Harvard's polls usually find a big split between Republicans and Democrats.

TRENDING: Should I run to replace Gov. Gavin Newsom?

"More conservative media have been carrying the 'lab leak' issue, and it’s been a Trump talking point from the beginning, so we expected people who lean Democratic would say either 'It's not true' or 'I don’t know,'" he told Politico. "But the belief is bipartisan."

A poll of American voters last month by Fox News found only 41% of Democrats believed the virus escaped from a lab while 46% believed it evolved from nature. Overall, 60% of voters favored the lab-leak theory while 31% believed it began naturally.

Last month, Republicans on a House committee announced that White House coronavirus adviser Dr. Anthony Fauci will be among the expert witnesses they will invite to a forum on the origins of COVID-19.

Rep. Steve Scalise of Louisiana, the Republican whip, and Rep. James Comer, the ranking member of the House Committee on Oversight and Reform, plan to hold two witness panels and one panel with members.

Did COVID-19 leak from a lab? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 100% (4 Votes) 0% (0 Votes)

"The left-wing media called it a 'fringe conspiracy theory,' Big Tech censored it, activists in white lab coats dismissed it and Democrats ignored it, but there is growing evidence communist China started the pandemic, covered it up and is responsible for the deaths of more than 600,000 Americans and millions more worldwide," Scalise and Comer said in a statement.

EDITOR’S NOTE: Americans are just starting to discover that much of what they thought they knew about the COVID-19 pandemic has been a lie. At the same time, the reality of safe, effective, inexpensive and readily available medications that can both treat and prevent COVID infection – successfully used all over the world – has been ruthlessly suppressed at every turn. But the truth is finally emerging, and is explored in-depth in the latest issue of WND’s acclaimed monthly Whistleblower magazine, titled “ENDING THE PANDEMIC: How vaccine mania and lust for power led to the all-out suppression of proven safe-and-effective COVID treatments.” “ENDING THE PANDEMIC” is available both in Whistleblower’s much-loved print edition and in state-of-the-art digital form. Better yet, SUBSCRIBE TO WHISTLEBLOWER (print edition) and get 12 powerful issues plus a free gift, or else get an ANNUAL DIGITAL SUBSCRIPTION.

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!