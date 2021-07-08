Black father: 'CRT teaches my daughter her mother is evil'

In yet another confrontation at a school board meeting over the Marxist-based Critical Race Theory, a black father in Michigan told members his daughter will be taught that her white mother is "evil."

"Critical race theory is teaching that white people are bad. That's not true. That would teach my daughter that her mother is evil," said Ian Rice of Caledonia, Michigan, according to a smartphone video posted on Twitter and highlighted by the Gateway Pundit.

Rice argued Critical Race Theory was never meant to be taught in grade schools or high schools.

"It's actually taught in the collegiate atmosphere — and more importantly, the legal portion of the collegiate atmosphere — to see different laws through the lens of race ... from an ethical standpoint, not for grade schoolers and high schoolers," Rice said.

The theory essentially views the world through the lens of oppressor and the oppressed, regarding anyone who is white as a de facto oppressor.

Rice said teachers are unqualified to handle CRT and are "using it as their own agenda to indoctrinate the kids to hate each other."

"What is your criteria to educate the educators?” he asked.

"And who are you to educate my children — or any of our children — in life issues?" he asked.

"That's our job," he said of parents. "Your job is to teach them math and science. Our job is to teach them about life."

See Ian Rice's testimony:

Amazing parent testimony on Critical Race Theory in our schools. pic.twitter.com/Llbe0yBn4U — James Lindsay, uncitable (@ConceptualJames) July 5, 2021

Last month, a black mother, Keisha King, told the Florida Board of Education on it was teaching hate and ruining the "greatest country in the world."

Earlier that week, a mother who survived Mao's Cultural Revolution in China before immigrating to the U.S. told the Loudon County School Board in Northern Virginia she was "very alarmed" by what schools are teaching.

"You are now teaching, training our children to be social justice warriors and to loathe our country and our history," she said.

The mothers, Xi Van Fleet, compared the ideology of CRT to the propaganda that fueled Mao's deadly purge, which resulted in the deaths of as many as 20 million people from 1966 to 1976.

'A semantic game'

Many education officials claim that Critical Race Theory is not being taught in K-12 schools. But HotAir.com blogger Allahpundit noted that the American Federation of Teachers is preparing to go to court to defend its prerogative to teach CRT while the union's president, Randi Weingarten, is claiming that schools are not teaching it.

"Weingarten's playing a semantic game in which 'Critical Race Theory' is defined narrowly to refer to a particular vein of legal scholarship, which naturally wouldn’t be covered in middle or high schools," he wrote.

"But opponents of CRT mean something broader, a spectrum of 'anti-racist' dogma that believes 'whiteness' is evil, America is hopelessly 'structurally racist,' and the only solutions to social problems are fringe-left ones."

Two scholars considered to be among the founders of the CRT legal subdivision once marveled at its growing influence in education, the Daily Caller reported last week.

Richard Delgado and his wife, Jean Stefancic, both professors at the University of Alabama School of Law, said in a 2010 interview with a legal journal that promoters of CRT have "found a natural affinity in education,"

Delgado referred to the founders of CRT as "a bunch of Marxists," noting a founding conference on CRT scholarship in 1989 at the University of Wisconsin drew dozens of legal scholars.

In February, Carol Swain, a former political science professor and vice chairman for President Trump's 1776 Commission, warned that having already "destroyed" higher education, the political left is ramping up its effort to fundamentally transform K-12 schooling, teaching children that anything associated with Western Civilization is dangerous.

She said in an interview last month that CRT may infringe on constitutional rights and even violate civil rights laws.

The primary tenet of CRT is that "all white people are considered oppressors who benefit from undeserved advantages," she said.

"The demonization of one group of people because of the color of their skin is something that is discriminatory," said Swain, who taught at Princeton and Vanderbilt universities.

She argued that the Civil Rights Act of 1964 protects everyone, including white people, from discrimination on the basis of race, color, national origin, religion and disability. In addition, the Equal Protection Clause of the 14th Amendment guarantees certain protections to all people, even non-citizens. So, if any public institution, including a university, moves to restrict people’s speech or behavior, it could be a First Amendment violation, Swain said.

Embedding racial 'equity'

In his first week in office, President Biden unveiled a plan to "embed racial equity," rather than equality of opportunity, in all government agencies and "redress systemic racism where it exists" across the nation.

In April, as WND reported, the Biden administration proposed offering grants for K-12 history classes that teach Critical Race Theory and the "1619 Project," the New York Times series that contends the United States was founded on slavery, regarding it as the defining characteristic of the American experience.

Biden immediately eliminated President Trump's 1776 Commission, for which Swain served as vice chairman. The Biden administration called the report the commission released just prior to Biden's inauguration "counterfactual."

With the aim of restoring education on America and its founding, the 1776 report argues that while the country "has its imperfections, just like any other country, in the annals of history the United States has achieved the greatest degree of personal freedom, security, and prosperity for the greatest proportion of its own people and for others around the world."

"These results are the good fruit of the ideas the founding generation expressed as true for all people at all times and places."

Last October, two members of the 1776 Commission, Hillsdale College President Larry Arnn and Hoover Institution fellow Victor Davis Hanson, were among the professors, academics and historians who signed a letter urging the Pulitzer Prize Board to rescind its award to the author of the "1619 Project," Nikole Hannah-Jones.

Posted on the website of the National Association of Scholars, the letter asserts there is "simply no evidence" for her claim that "protecting the institution of slavery was a primary motive for the American Revolution."

The New York Times' own fact-checker, Leslie M. Harris, the scholars point out, has "warned the newspaper that an assertion that 'the patriots fought the American Revolution in large part to preserve slavery in North America' was plainly false."

