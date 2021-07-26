Boom! 1st major federal agency mandates COVID-19 vaccines

The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs on Monday became the first major federal agency to mandate COVID-19 vaccines for health-care workers.

Shots will be be required for physicians, dentists, podiatrists, optometrists, registered nurses, physician assistants, expanded-function dental auxiliaries and chiropractors who work in departmental facilities or provide direct care to veterans, said VA Secretary Denis McDonough.

"It's the best way to keep veterans safe, especially as the delta variant spreads across the country," McDonough said. "Whenever a veteran or VA employee sets foot in a VA facility, they deserve to know that we have done everything in our power to protect them from COVID-19.

"With this mandate, we can once again make – and keep – that fundamental promise."

TRENDING: WATCH: Biden bursts into gibberish yet again after facing an immigration question

Employees now have eight weeks to get inoculated.

The announcement by the VA came the same day more than 50 top medical groups in the U.S. called for health-care facilities to mandate vaccinations for their workers.

"Vaccination is the primary way to put the pandemic behind us and avoid the return of stringent public health measures," the groups said in a statement. "Unfortunately, many health care and long-term care personnel remain unvaccinated."

"We stand with the growing number of experts and institutions that support the requirement for universal vaccination of health workers."

Is this the start of a trend to make COVID shots mandatory nationwide? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 93% (353 Votes) 7% (25 Votes)

Those issuing the joint statement include the American Medical Association, the American Academy of Nursing, the American Public Health Association and LeadingAge, a nursing-home industry group.

EDITOR'S NOTE: Americans are just starting to discover that much of what they thought they knew about the COVID-19 pandemic has been a lie. At the same time, the reality of safe, effective, inexpensive and readily available medications that can both treat and prevent COVID infection – successfully used all over the world – has been ruthlessly suppressed at every turn. But the truth is finally emerging, and is explored in-depth in the latest issue of WND's acclaimed monthly Whistleblower magazine, titled "ENDING THE PANDEMIC: How vaccine mania and lust for power led to the all-out suppression of proven safe-and-effective COVID treatments." "ENDING THE PANDEMIC" is available both in Whistleblower's much-loved print edition and in state-of-the-art digital form. Better yet, SUBSCRIBE TO WHISTLEBLOWER (print edition) and get 12 powerful issues plus a free gift, or else get an ANNUAL DIGITAL SUBSCRIPTION.

Learn astonishing Bible truth on a higher level than ever before with the Holy Spirit-filled books by Joe Kovacs

Follow Joe on Twitter @JoeKovacsNews

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].