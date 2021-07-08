A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
MoneyCONTROLLING THE SUBSTANCES
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Border crisis is putting northern Los Angeles residents in danger from pot-growing cartels

'This is the Wild West again'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published July 8, 2021 at 2:55pm
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

(TOWNHALL) – Being followed when they leave the house. Being shown pictures of a bullet-ridden truck with a person still inside. Encountering aggressive drivers on roads. Having illegal grow houses next door. Having water stolen from their farms. These are some of the examples of what northern Los Angeles County residents say they have experienced by the people who are running illegal marijuana farms.

The residents, close to a dozen, gathered on Tuesday to share their stories and to hear an update on law enforcement taking action against the drug-growing operations. They all wanted to remain anonymous out of fear of retaliation from the cartels.

Rep. Mike Garcia (R-CA) and Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva told the meeting when they each did an air tour of the areas in north L.A. County, they realized it was as bad as the calls were saying it was. The problem has been persistent for a while, but it gained major steam within the last year.

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Border crisis is putting northern Los Angeles residents in danger from pot-growing cartels
Tucker Carlson: Median age of death from COVID is older than average life expectancy
Man seen leaping from roof to roof accused of setting church's cross on fire
Systemic anti-Semitism of woke culture, leftism
Churches burned to ground in Canada in 'anti-church hate crime wave'
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×