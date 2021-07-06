Who's the boss? Stunning numbers say Biden not running own administration

The stumbling, bumbling gaffes that litter President Biden's public speaking these days appear to be taking their toll.

Only 36%, a new poll shows, believe he is "fully in charge" and running his own administration.

Fifty-six and a half percent say others are directing his policy and agenda, and that includes nearly 32% of the Democrats responding to the poll by Convention of the States Action, in partnership with The Trafalgar Group.

A stunning 83.6% of Republicans and even 58.4% of independents say Joe Biden isn't the one making the decisions that are coming from the White House.

"President Lincoln’s famous refrain that you can’t fool all of the people all of the time has never been more relevant and critical to the survival of our American Republic. The American people deserve transparency from the Biden Administration as to the true state of the president’s mental and physical health, and leaders in both parties in Congress need to follow through on this immediately," explained Mark Meckler, president of Convention of States Action. "The continued failure to ask hard questions and demand real answers is a disgrace to the foundation of our democracy."

The report said the survey was done June 23-25 with 1,086 respondents who are likely general election voters.

The margin of error was 2.97% with a confidence level of 95%.

Only 11% of Republicans believe Joe Biden is "fully executing the duties of his office," and only 36.1% of independents agreed with that.

The survey sample even had been weighted toward Democrats, 39.3% to 35.6% over GOP members.

Those uncertain were in the single digits.

Biden has had a reputation for years of mixing up words, forgetting names and circumstances, and making outlandish statements. He once told a supporter confined to a wheelchair to stand up and let the crowd see him.

As president, those symptoms now include extended periods of stumbling over words that don't end up making a coherent sentence, raising questions among his critics over his mental competence as he approaches 80 years of age.

