How 'bout those Biden Bucks! More dependence and idleness

Have you noticed all the people, particularly millennials and Gen-Z'ers, buying $6 cafe lattes or enjoying sit-down or to-go food at decent restaurants in the middle of the day?

Have you noticed the many signs that have sprung up in front of stores and restaurants that read, "Help Wanted" or even, "Thank You to Our Employees"?

All of this is the result of countless could-be workers who are living off recently created federal government benefits, in some cases supplemented with state money, while either having moved back in with family or sharing a room in a house packed with friends.

Others live in tents or broken down RVs, using their free dough to buy booze and drugs.

In March, Biden signed the "American Rescue Plan Act of 2021," providing more cash and other benefits through Sept. 6, 2021.

And, in perfect Big Government form, the giveaways just got bigger.

The federal Child Tax Credit (CTC) kicked off its first monthly cash payments on July 15, as the IRS began disbursing checks to eligible families with children age 17 or younger. This new enhanced credit cleverly uses the tax code to help low and moderate income families supposedly weather the ongoing challenges of the pandemic.

The IRS says it sent payments last Thursday totaling $15 billion. Nearly nine of 10 payments were sent via direct deposit.

This latest handout boosts the CTC from $2,000 to $3,600 for each child under 6, or $3,000 for children up to 17.

President Biden said, "This can be life-changing for so many families."

Yeah, right. These Biden Bucks are hardly aimed at just the poor and needy.

To get the fully enhanced CTC, single taxpayers must earn less than $75,000 and joint filers must earn less than $150,000, with payments reduced by $50 for every $1,000 of income above those limits. The enhanced payments phase out for single taxpayers earning $95,000 and joint filers earning $170,000 – but most households earning above those limits will still qualify for the regular $2,000 per-child tax credit.

You read that right. A $150,000 joint income is eligible for full Biden Buck benefits, and an income of $170K gets partial government gravy. About 36 million households are in line to receive the payments each month until they end in December.

Oh, and about 42.3 million people are receiving food stamps – 15% more than before COVID – and nearly 7 million fewer people are on payrolls today than prior to the virus.

Get ready for this gravy train to continue indefinitely. That's what the Democrats do when in power.

This is how the left has kept people enslaved in inner city slums for decades, creating multi-generational welfare dependents. Free cash, free housing, free food, free cell phones and free transportation. Want more money? No worries, have more kids. There's no incentive to get a job; therefore, there's no incentive to seek a better life. Instead this system of insanity perpetuates a grim future, not to mention an entitlement mentality.

But more importantly to the Democratic Party, it perpetuates reliable votes.

As the pockets of the worker are picked to pay for all of this, the left smiles with delight. It's all about equity.

Listen, I understand helping the poor and needy. I dedicated a big chunk of my life to help over 400 kids in the system get adopted. Heck, my wife and I adopted three children ourselves. And there are many of you reading this who have also rolled up your sleeves to help the less fortunate.

But these government welfare benefits have spun way out of control.

The world's elite within the Word Economic Forum, among others, call this type of equity Universal Basic Income. Let me translate that for you: Universal Basic Poverty and Dependence.

Allow me boil the translation down further: communism.

When people are dependent on their rulers for basic needs, like food, shelter and clothing, those people are much easier to control.

With so few people actually working, our supply chains are suffering greatly. Just look at the price of goods compared to a year ago at this time. A piece of 4×8 sheet of plywood at Home Depot now costs $80 – more than double the price before the coronavirus.

So, we now have a nation filled with an expanding crop of people who don't want to work, supply chains that can't keep up with demand and surging prices for everything.

Perhaps what this country needs is to take advice from the Bible. Psalm 90:17 says, "May the favor of the Lord our God rest on us; establish the work of our hands for us – yes, establish the work of our hands."

