FaithSHIFTING PRIORITIES
Boy Scouts failing because program abandoned 'laser focus on boys,' Trail Life USA CEO says

Organization lost 2 million members in 8 years

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published July 8, 2021 at 1:08pm
(CHRISTIAN POST) – Days after new data showed Boy Scouts of America lost approximately 2 million members in eight years, Trail Life USA CEO Mark Hancock suggests the embattled organization is failing because it abandoned its “laser focus on boys.”

“It’s not the pandemic or social trends away from the outdoors that is hurting the Boy Scouts,” Hancock, who heads the leading alternate scouting program founded in 2014 after controversial changes at BSA, said in a statement shared with The Christian Post Tuesday.

“When an organization with a remarkable past that provided us with Presidents and astronauts and generals and civic leaders for over 100 years decides to abandon its laser focus on boys and its commitment to the core strengths that made them and this country great, what would you expect?”

Read the full story ›

WND News Services
