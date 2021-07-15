A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Brazil's president hospitalized for bizarre reason

Condition affects his ability to speak

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published July 15, 2021 at 1:14pm
(ZEROHEDGE) – Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro has been hospitalized for an unusual reason on Wednesday: chronic hiccups. Reuters is reporting that the leader who had a Trump-like rapid populist rise to power in 2018 is being kept under observation "to identify the cause of chronic hiccups, the president's office said, in the latest health scare for the far-right leader who was stabbed in the gut on the campaign trail in 2018."

He's staying at a military hospital in Brasilia, during or after which he'll likely be under scrutiny and examination by doctors for between 24 and 48 hours. He's been observed hiccupping for well over a week - something he himself in recent days began expressing concern about when press interviews got awkward due to the persistent problem.

"I’ve been hiccupping for a week, maybe I can’t express myself well in this life," Bolsonaro remarked during a live broadcast last Thursday, local media reported.

Read the full story ›

