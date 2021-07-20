Britain: 40% of hospitalized COVID patients fully vaccinated

Mirroring data from Israel, Britain's chief scientific adviser said Tuesday that 40% of people who have been hospitalized with COVID-19 are fully vaccinated.

Sir Patrick Vallance told a news briefing that the figure was not surprising "because the vaccines are not 100% effective," Britain's Sky News reported.

"They're very, very effective, but not 100%, and as a higher proportion of the population is double-vaccinated, it's inevitable that those 10% of that very large number remain at risk, and therefore will be amongst the people who both catch the infection and end up in hospital."

Vallance previously said 60% of people who have been hospitalized with COVID were fully vaccinated then said he misspoke, meaning 40% were fully vaccinated.

TRENDING: Disney moves thousands of jobs out of California to more 'business-friendly' state

He said the U.K. was close to the previous "winter wave" of infections in which about 60,000 people tested positive each day. But most of the models, Vallance added, suggest a peak and either a plateau or decrease in August.

Meanwhile, Israel's health ministry found that about 40% of the new cases of COVID-19 detected since May were unvaccinated patients, Israel National News reported.

Among 7,700 new cases of the virus detected during that time, only 72 people who previously had COVID became infected again, about 1%.

In contrast, among the 7,700, more than 3,000 people who were fully vaccinated became infected again, about 40%.

Are COVID vaccines more dangerous than COVID-19 itself? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 100% (27 Votes) 0% (0 Votes)

Israelis who were vaccinated were 6.72 times more likely to get infected after the shot than after natural infection.

Israel's Channel 13 reported the disparity has confounded and divided Health Ministry experts.

Some say the data proves natural infection provides a higher level of immunity while others remain unconvinced, the report said.

In June, contradicting the claims of Dr. Anthony Fauci and the FDA, a study by the prestigious Cleveland Clinic demonstrated the effectiveness of natural immunity. It concluded there is no need to vaccinate people who have been infected with the virus that causes COVID-19.

The study found individuals with previous SARS-CoV-2 infection do not get additional benefits from vaccination, reported News-Medical.Net

The finding aligned with a study published in May in Nature by researchers at the Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis concluding that even mild or asymptomatic cases of COVID-19 can produce lasting immunity that would guard against repeated infections.

Fauci, the White House coronavirus adviser, told Business Insider that vaccines are "better than the traditional response you get from natural infection" and everyone should get a COVID shot. And in May, the Food and Drug Administration issued an advisory saying the same.

But the Cleveland Clinic study found not a single incidence of SARS-CoV-2 infection was observed in previously infected participants with or without vaccination.

In November, several researchers told the New York Times they had found that natural immunity from COVID occured and there were indications it is long-lasting.

People infected with the closely related virus SARS-CoV-1 have been shown to be immune for at least 17 nears, according to a study published by the journal Nature.

EDITOR’S NOTE: Americans are just starting to discover that much of what they thought they knew about the COVID-19 pandemic has been a lie. At the same time, the reality of safe, effective, inexpensive and readily available medications that can both treat and prevent COVID infection – successfully used all over the world – has been ruthlessly suppressed at every turn. But the truth is finally emerging, and is explored in-depth in the latest issue of WND’s acclaimed monthly Whistleblower magazine, titled “ENDING THE PANDEMIC: How vaccine mania and lust for power led to the all-out suppression of proven safe-and-effective COVID treatments.” “ENDING THE PANDEMIC” is available both in Whistleblower’s much-loved print edition and in state-of-the-art digital form. Better yet, SUBSCRIBE TO WHISTLEBLOWER (print edition) and get 12 powerful issues plus a free gift, or else get an ANNUAL DIGITAL SUBSCRIPTION.

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!