California legislature approves nation's first state-funded guaranteed income program

Gov. Gavin Newsom is expected to sign bill

WND News Services
Published July 16, 2021 at 4:08pm
(FOX BUSINESS) – California's state legislature has unanimously passed a bill that approves taxpayer dollars providing guaranteed monthly income with no restrictions for foster children aging out of the system and for pregnant women. It's the first of its kind in the nation funding at the state level.

The $35 million measure passed 36-0 in the state senate and 64-0 in the state assembly, and is now headed to Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom's desk. He is expected to sign it, given that he endorsed the plan in May as a way to spend the state's budget surplus.

"If you look at the stats for our foster youth, they are devastating," Senate Republican Leader Scott Wilk told the Associated Press. "We should be doing all we can to lift these young people up."

Read the full story ›

WND News Services
