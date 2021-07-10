A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
EducationBRAVE NEW SCHOOLS
California schools to require masks for fall classes – despite CDC guidance

State health officials say requirement will allow for full-time in-person learning

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published July 10, 2021 at 1:57pm
(FOX NEWS) – California plans to require masks for all students in the fall despite guidance from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that says vaccinated students and teachers don’t need to wear them amid proper physical distancing.

State health officials said the requirement will allow for full-time in-person learning and for all students to be treated the same, whether they’re vaccinated or not.

Not all schools are able to accommodate three feet of social distancing as the CDC recommends, state Health and Human Services Secretary Dr. Mark Ghaly said. The CDC's new guidance says that masks should be worn if social distancing can't be achieved.

Read the full story ›

