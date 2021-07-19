California tries to toss conservative candidate from governor's recall election

The state of California, long known by a number of derogatory names for its extreme liberal bent, is trying to toss a key conservative candidate from the coming recall election for liberal Gov. Gavin Newsom over what it says are incorrect redactions in the candidate's tax forms.

The conservative, longtime WND columnist and commentator Larry Elder, says if the decision isn't reversed, he will be in court.

Online, he posted an explanation after a list of candidates came out, without his name:

The Secretary of State sent a letter late Sunday informing us that I had not qualified for the ballot due to redaction issues with my income tax returns. The Secretary of State spent the weekend talking to one reporter after another, telling them that candidates who did not qualify had been notified. They did not bother to contact my campaign until late Sunday afternoon, via email to my campaign manager. Shortly thereafter, they shared the letter sent to my campaign manager with the media. Our lawyers tell us that no candidate has ever been previously disqualified due to redaction issues with income tax returns. The Secretary of State is either saying that we did not redact sufficient info on my returns, or that we redacted info that should not have been redacted. We're trying to ascertain the details. Regardless, income tax returns are required under the election code to ensure 'that its voters make informed, educated choices in the voting booth.' The redactions required on tax returns include items such as social security number, home address, telephone number. etc. Should they not be redacted inadvertently, it would be an error that does not arise to a disqualifying factor. Furthermore, the Secretary of state could've made additional redactions if she determined my tax returns were insufficiently redacted. A candidate should not be disqualified for missing a few redactions. Our campaign filed every piece of paper required by the Secretary of State in a timely fashion. Finally, this also violates the equal protection clause of Art. 1 [Graph] 7, of the California Constitution not to require Governor Gavin Newsom to comply with the same tax return disclosure requirement. If the Secretary of State's decision is not reversed, we will see them in court.

California over the weekend released a list of 41 names in the running. It did not include Elder, a Republican and a regular guest on Fox News.

Ying Ma, a spokeswoman for the campaign, said she expected him to be on the final list of candidates issued next week.

Movie and television superstar and longtime WND columnist Chuck Norris pointed out the problems Newsom has allowed to develop, from COVID crackdowns to his "radical liberal politics."

The result, he explained, is a crippled economy, suppression of the people, higher homelessness and violence, and more.

"Newsom even stampeded the First Amendment to completely suppress religious rights and liberties, a tyranny the U.S. Supreme Court needed to turn back twice to rescue the state's people. And with the potential rise of the Delta variant of the Wuhan virus, it appears Newsom is going to be enacting more of the same in the future, unless of course he's stopped," he explained.

Chuck Norris said, "My wife, Gena, and I have lots of family and friends living all over California, and we've heard their cries and criticisms of the present administration. They want change. They need change. There's no way out without it. But to whom shall they turn to lead the Golden State to a better horizon and future? I've found the man."

He said that would be Elder.

"That's when I heard last week that Larry Elder was officially entering the California gubernatorial ring. Larry would be an outstanding governor, bringing to the office stellar credentials and personal leadership abilities," he said. "Larry's parents modeled and taught him from a young age that he would have to work very hard and often go against the flow to discover the real American Dream. They also showed him that a truly fulfilled life would also bolster others' lives and help them acquire the American Dream, too."

Elder himself said he's running because, "the decline of California isn't the fault of its people. Our government is what's ruining the Golden State. Our schools are closed to both students and their parents. Our streets aren't safe from rising violent crime or the disaster of rising homelessness. And the scandals of Sacramento aren't going to stop on their own. It's time to tell the truth. We've got a state to save."

Elder is known as "The Sage of South Central."

